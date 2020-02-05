BOISE — Eye doctors could perform a few surgeries with lasers under a bill approved Wednesday by the House.
The bill was drafted to update Idaho’s licensure laws for optometrists (eye doctors) and comply with an executive order signed in 2019 by Gov. Brad Little. It would update language, add definitions and reorganize the statute.
A controversial portion of the bill would expand the scope of practice for optometrists and allow them to perform some laser-assisted procedures. The issue was the focus of a nearly two hour hearing in January.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said the bill would improve access to care, especially in rural portions of the state.
“This is an important code change so that optometrists — who do have the training and have had the training for the past 20 years and we haven’t recognized it — are allowed to actually practice,” Blanksma said.
Ophthalmologists (eye surgeons) have pushed against the bill and say the expanded scope of practice is dangerous. They say a portion of the bill that lists 32 excluded procedures is incomplete and would allow optometrists to do hundreds of procedures they aren’t trained for.
Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, said "blurring the lines" between the disciplines would be “shooting ourselves in the foot" and suggested ophthalmologists would leave the state if the bill passed.
“If we expand the scope for optometrists, we’re reducing the scope of practice for ophthalmologists,” Raymond said. “If we have a shortage of ophthalmologists in the state, are we not going to create a larger shortage of ophthalmologists if we pass this legislation?”
Optometrists say they are trained for the three procedures they are asking to do, and the licensure process already prevents them from practicing outside their training.
Blanksma said there is an overlap in the training both disciplines received.
“Optometrists and ophthalmologists are trained for these same three procedures, they just took two different paths,” she said. “They’re equally qualified to perform them.”
Six states have a similar scope of practice for optometrists. More than a dozen states have recently rejected expansion.
The bill was approved 58-11 and now goes to a Senate committee for further debate.
