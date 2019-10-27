{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLISTER — Danny Reed served 26 years in the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer before working on numerous overseas projects as a production management specialist.

Reed said he is running to help continue the ongoing progress being made in the community.

The biggest issue the community faces currently is ensuring the water system can handle the city’s growing population, he said. If there’s much more growth, they could need to seek grants or pass to provide adequate services, he said.

“Without water you don’t have a community,” Reed said.

Three other candidates are also running for the a spot on Hollister City Council.

Incumbents Lynn Ginder and David Groshans could not be reached for the story. Gloria Rorison declined to comment.

Residents will vote for three of the four candidates.

Click here for sample ballot

