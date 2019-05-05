{{featured_button_text}}
Election Day for Local Offices

TWIN FALLS — Six Magic Valley highway districts will elect commissioners May 21. Early voting will start Monday and will run weekdays until May 17 in most districts.

Candidates are listed below:

Twin Falls Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-district 2

  • Gene Kafader
  • Art Baily

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Brian Davis
  • Ron Pierce

Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Rocky T. Matthews
  • Clayton Howard

Jerome Highway District

Commissioner, zone 1

  • Mike Praegitzer
  • Larry Covey

Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)

Commissioner zone 3

  • Vance Lehmann
  • Robert Vern Heath

Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Jacob Patterson
  • Joe Kelso

Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)

  • Brandon Hughes
  • Travis Brownlee

