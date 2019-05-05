TWIN FALLS — Six Magic Valley highway districts will elect commissioners May 21. Early voting will start Monday and will run weekdays until May 17 in most districts.
Candidates are listed below:
Twin Falls Highway District
Commissioner, Sub-district 2
- Gene Kafader
- Art Baily
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Brian Davis
- Ron Pierce
Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Rocky T. Matthews
- Clayton Howard
Jerome Highway District
Commissioner, zone 1
- Mike Praegitzer
- Larry Covey
Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)
Commissioner zone 3
- Vance Lehmann
- Robert Vern Heath
Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Jacob Patterson
- Joe Kelso
Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)
- Brandon Hughes
- Travis Brownlee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.