HEYBURN — City of Heyburn officials hosted an open house Wednesday to gather public opinion on how residents and business owners want to see the city grow, and to explain why the city will ask for a $4 million bond for water system improvements in May.
City Administrator Tony Morley showed examples of highly corroded valves and pipes in the hallway at City Hall and said $7 million in water system repairs will be needed in the next 10 to 15 years — but the city will ask for a May bond to cover $4 million of them.
One of the examples of pipes from Heyburn’s water system shows corrosion completely blocking off water flow inside the pipe.
“It’s time for some upgrades to be put in,” said Brian Vail, who heads the city’s water department.
The system is separate from the wastewater system, for which the city received a judicial confirmation of $12.4 million for upgrades in November. The city will open the wastewater bids at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.
City maps were also on display at City Hall and a process was designed for residents to make suggestions on how the city should change as it grows in areas like transportation and recreation. Officials will consider the suggestions as it updates its comprehensive plan.
Addison Coffelt, with JUB Engineers, said the City Council will need to update and approve the comprehensive plan by August 2020.
One comment on the board suggested the city should improve the corridor or main roads through Heyburn so it looks less industrial and has more curb appeal.
Councilwoman Joanne Justesen said the city really hopes the public will take advantage of the opportunities to have their voices heard regarding how they would like to see the city grow.
“We need to hear from the citizens, so going forward we know what they want,” Justesen said.
Justesen said the City Council uses the comprehensive plan to guide its decisions.
Mayor Cleo Gallegos said the city’s comprehensive plan was last updated in 2009.
“It’s really important for businesses to speak up too,” Gallegos said.
Two to three more public open houses will be held as the plan is developed.
Minidoka County Zoning Administrator Brett Stephens said the comprehensive plan guides zoning, and those regulations guide city and county ordinances.
“It would be really great to have more public input as we work on the comprehensive plan so we can see the goals of the community as we move forward,” Stephens said.
Stephens is part of a 16-member stakeholder committee that was formed to work on the plan.
