Here's what's on the ballot Tuesday in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Voters in the Magic Valley will go to the polls about a school bond, override levies and highway district commissioner races in Tuesday’s election.

Voters within the Jerome School District will decide whether or to approve a $27 million bond measure that, if approved, will fund the construction of a new elementary school and additions at some existing schools. This work is intended to address overcrowding concerns as the district continues to grow.

The district ran a $26 million bond election last May to try to solve this issue. About 62% of voters supported the measure, which fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass a bond in Idaho.

The district’s proposal this year is the same aside from a $1 million increase, which district Superintendent Dale Layne previously told the Times-News is due to increases in construction costs.

Like last year’s bond proposal, this measure will not affect the district’s tax levy rate. Layne said district officials will restructure existing bonds to maintain the same rate for taxpayers. The district will also use the state’s Bond Levy Equalization program, which would pay for interest over the life of the bond.