Here's what's on the ballot Tuesday in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Voters in the Magic Valley will go to the polls about a school bond, override levies and highway district commissioner races in Tuesday’s election.
Voters within the Jerome School District will decide whether or to approve a $27 million bond measure that, if approved, will fund the construction of a new elementary school and additions at some existing schools. This work is intended to address overcrowding concerns as the district continues to grow.
The district ran a $26 million bond election last May to try to solve this issue. About 62% of voters supported the measure, which fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass a bond in Idaho.
The district’s proposal this year is the same aside from a $1 million increase, which district Superintendent Dale Layne previously told the Times-News is due to increases in construction costs.
Like last year’s bond proposal, this measure will not affect the district’s tax levy rate. Layne said district officials will restructure existing bonds to maintain the same rate for taxpayers. The district will also use the state’s Bond Levy Equalization program, which would pay for interest over the life of the bond.
Voters in Burley and North Burley in Minidoka County will vote on whether to renew an existing temporary override levy that will generate $277,280 in revenue annually for the Burley Public Library over the next two years.
According to the ballot measure, this levy will cost taxpayers $40.77 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
The funding from this levy makes up 51% of the library’s general operating funds and would support various library functions and staff.
According to the ballot measure, the levy will fund software and equipment systems, as well as e-books and other audio and visual materials. The funds will also pay for a program librarian, the salaries of librarians and support staff, a contracted computer technician and junior resource interns.
Voters in Camas County will vote on a temporary override levy that would increase the amount property owners pay in taxes to the Camas County Cemetery District.
The measure would increase the district’s levy rate from $2.71 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year to $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year. The ballot measure states that this would raise the revenue the district receives from this levy from $4,701 to $33,331 annually.
The ballot measure states the additional funds would be used “to improve, develop, maintain, and operate the district’s four cemeteries, as well as organize and computerize all records.”
If approved, the temporary levy rate would remain in place for two years. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
In Cassia County voters will choose for Burley Highway District Commission subdistrict 2 from candidates Todd Whitehead and Jed W. Wayment. Bart Bowers is running unopposed for Burley Highway District Commissioner in subdistrict 1.
In Minidoka County, Richard (Rick) Kraus is facing off against Marty Van Tassell for the Minidoka County Highway district commissioner’s seat in subdistrict 2.
In the highway district’s race for commissioner in subdistrict 3, Mike Fleming and Jeffrey B. Clark are vying for the seat.
Voters in Gooding County will choose between candidates in two highway district races.
Stevia Webb and G. Clint Andrews are running for Wendell Highway District Commissioner in subdistrict 1. While Mitchell William Bunn and Curtis L. Peterson are running for the same position in subdistrict 2.
Lincoln County voters will choose between John Brooks and Robert Newey for Richfield Highway District Commissioner in subdistrict 1.
Aside from the races on Tuesday’s ballot, there were other positions potentially up for election that did not make it on the ballot because only a single candidate filed to fill that seat.