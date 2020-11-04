Here’s how Trump’s Idaho victory, Biden’s totals compare with 2016 election

In Bingham County, it was 20.62% for Biden and 76.49% for Trump, while in Madison County, home of Brigham Young University-Idaho, Biden had 15.58% of the vote and Trump was at 79.24%.

Biden outperformed Clinton on all of those counties by several percentage points, including nearly 8 points in Bonneville and 6 points in Bannock. Trump performed better in each county as well.

On Oct. 6, the LDS Church put out a news release encouraging members to vote but remaining neutral on endorsements.

“While the Church affirms its institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates, individual members should participate in the political process,” the church’s statement said. “Please strive to live the gospel in your own life by demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.”

Before the 2016 election, the church issued a similar statement.

Perhaps the most well-known Mormon politician in the country, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his impeachment trial on abuse of power.

The decision made Romney the first U.S. senator in history to vote to remove a president from his or her own party.