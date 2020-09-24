Here’s how RBG’s fight to end sex discrimination began with a case at an Idaho courthouse

Judy Peavey-Derr had met Ginsburg only a few times, but after her husband passed away, she received a letter from the Supreme Court justice.

“She wrote to me even though I’d only met her a few times, telling me about how she felt after Marty passed, and explaining how she was able to deal with the grief and take care of herself after the death of her husband. To think of me when Allen passed was so kind,” said Derr, “but that was just who she was. What a grand lady.”

In Boise, the news of Ginsburg’s death on Friday prompted many to remember her relationships with Idahoans involved in the Reed case — many of whom she never lost touch with.

Ginsburg was 87.

Reed v. Reed, Ginsburg’s Idaho connection

The house where Sally Reed lived before her death in 2002 is gone now. But head to Vista Avenue and Dorian Street in Boise, and there, located just beside a sign for a fly-fishing shop, is a plaque commemorating the site on which the house once stood.

“Sally Reed lived here,” it reads.