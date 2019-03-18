BOISE — A bill to legalize hemp in Idaho easily passed the House on Monday with support from most Magic Valley legislators.
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, was one of seven state representatives to vote against House Bill 122; all other south-central Idaho lawmakers in the body voted in favor of passing the bill.
HB 122 would enact the Hemp Research and Development Act, which would let any farmer or university "grow, cultivate, harvest, sample, test, research, process, transport, transfer, take possession of, sell, import, and export" hemp or hemp protects containing 0.3 percent or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, otherwise known as THC.
The bill passed 63-7 with no negative debate.
Hartgen told the Times-News after the vote that she is "not anti-hemp," but didn't feel as though she had enough information to vote in favor of the bill at the time. HB 122 was not initially on the voting calendar for Monday but was moved up for a vote after a motion.
Hartgen said she had already discussed the bill with a variety of relevant parties, such as farmers and law enforcement, but had hoped to talk to a few more people in the banking field before making a decision.
"I could’ve voted yes if they’d given me another day to complete what I was doing," Hartgen said. "I just felt like I could have hit the green button just as well as the rest, but I just wanted to be safe.... I just wanted to make double sure that everybody was sure on this.
"I really want the farmers to be able to do this," she added. "I think they’re excited to do this. I think it’s probably something that will be good."
The bill will now go to the Senate.
