‘Helping in the fight’: Idaho National Guard tackles COVID tasks. Here’s what they do

“Whenever the Guard responds, it’s your friends, family and your neighbors coming together to support our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and leader of the Idaho National Guard. “We are all citizens of Idaho, working toward the same goal.”

To get Guard assistance, Idaho health districts have to file requests with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management for what they need, and that request gets screened for approval. It is then sent to the National Guard, which sends out who is available and who is best suited to help, Borders said.

If a Guard member is already working in the medical field as a civilian, that member is not eligible to serve.

Around the Treasure Valley, members are providing support at Saint Alphonsus clinics in Meridian and Nampa, and at Southwest District Health in Caldwell. The Guard is also helping with patient intake at seven Primary Health locations from Caldwell to Boise. At the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa, Guard members distribute food and offer transportation help.

For the Good Samaritan Society in Boise, members are assisting in coronavirus testing for staff members. The Guard is also helping the Boise-based Central District Health with data entry for the investigation team that conducts contact tracing.