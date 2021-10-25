Hear from the Jerome City Council candidates Wednesday

JEROME — The public will have the opportunity to meet candidates for Jerome City Council at an event Wednesday.

The Jerome Civic Club's “Meet The Candidates” forum will start at 7 p.m. at the Jerome Council Chambers on East Ave. A.

Anyone with questions for the candidates may call 208-421-6632 to leave questions or may email them to Jciranch@msn.com by Tuesday. The questions senders’ names will be anonymous to the candidates. All written questions or comments will be destroyed after the forum.

Candidates for two positions on the Jerome City Council are: Bryan Craig, Robert Culver (incumbent) and Jason Peterson (incumbent).

In addition to being there in person, the forum will be available online or by phone over Zoom.

Those wishing to view remotely can visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82529319841 or can call 253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 825 2931 9841.

Meet the candidates running for office in Jerome and Camas Counties On Nov. 2, Jerome County residents will be voting for two Jerome City Council seats and two Eden City Council seats. In Camas County, the only contested race is for two Fairfield City Council positions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0