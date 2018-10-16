TWIN FALLS — While the chairman of the House Health & Welfare Committee remains a vocal supporter of a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho, his counterpart in the Senate has some questions about how the state would fund the expansion.
Three longtime state legislators — Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, and Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome — shared their thoughts on Proposition 2 at a City Club forum in Twin Falls Monday.
Bell moderated the question and answer session with Wood, chair of the House committee, and Heider, who heads Health & Welfare in the Senate.
All three lamented the legislature’s inability to come up with a solution to cover Idaho’s so-called “gap population,” the estimated 51,000 to 62,000 Idahoans who earn too much to currently qualify for Medicaid but too little to qualify for subsidized health insurance on the state’s exchange.
“It’s just really hard to get things done sometimes, even though we would love to do it,” Heider said.
Wood has publicly supported the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid since August. Heider told the crowd Monday he would work with the legislature to figure out a way to fund Medicaid expansion if Prop 2 passes, but said he had some concerns about where the money would come from.
“I don’t think anybody disagrees with the premise that everybody deserves medical care,” Heider said. “My only question is, how do we pay for it?”
Wood countered that the state could easily afford to expand Medicaid and offered some suggestions for how to redistribute certain funds, including using money from Idaho’s Millennium Fund and eliminating the state’s CAT Fund, which covers indigent care expenses.
“We’re spending more than it would cost to expand Medicaid,” Wood said. “All we have to do is reallocate the money. Period.”
Bell, longtime co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, jumped in briefly to break down some of the specifics of the budget, suggesting that Idaho could find a way to pay for the expansion if the people vote in favor of Prop 2.
“There are many ways that we can do the right thing if we’re careful with the money and the economy stays strong,” Bell said. “When you need to do something, when it’s the right thing to do...you can find the money to do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.