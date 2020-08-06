Health board approves risk assessment and response recommendations for Magic Valley counties

“It is important to note that local elected officials have the authority to implement their own measures, which may be more OR less restrictive than those included in this plan, to do what they deem necessary to protect the health of the residents they serve,” the plan says.

Tracy Haskin, the board member representing Minidoka County, said her commissioners are undecided on whether they’ll use the plan.

“They may follow this, they may not — they’ll make those decisions,” she said.

Board member and Cassia County Commissioner Bob Kunau abstained from voting. He said the measures are meaningless without a way to make residents comply.

“There’s no way to enforce this,” he said. “It’s that simple.

“We can talk about it all we want but you go in and say ‘wear a mask’ and you’re the only one in the entire room wearing a mask, it defeats the purpose.”

Board member and Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary approved the plan but said she is concerned that it may not be stringent enough. She said mask mandates have gone smoothly in Ketchum, Hailey and unincorporated parts of Blaine County.