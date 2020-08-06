Health board approves risk assessment and response recommendations for Magic Valley counties

TWIN FALLS — A region-specific plan is now available to guide the COVID-19 response in Magic Valley communities, but officials aren’t required to follow it.
South Central Public Health District's board approved risk assessment guidelines during a special meeting Wednesday. The measure passed 6-0; two members abstained and one was absent.
The plan defines four levels of risk based on the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the community and outlines “mitigation strategies” suggested at each level.
“This guidance will help our elected leaders, our school districts, our businesses, and our residents understand risk levels in their counties,” board chair Linda Montgomery said in a statement. “We all have a part to play in protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and these risk levels can help us each make responsible decisions to protect against this disease.”
The risk level for each Magic Valley county will be assessed every two weeks. The risk levels may be applied at the town, city, county, geographic or regional level. The health district will determine the level using several criteria, including case trends, positivity rates and hospital capacity. Health officials are expected to release the starting levels in the next week.
Each level outlines escalating degrees of restrictions meant to limit spread of the virus, including mask requirements, business closures and stay-home orders. The decision to adopt the safety measures will be up to the leaders of those communities. The plan specifically emphasizes that community leaders “may” follow some or all of the measures outlined in the plan.
“It is important to note that local elected officials have the authority to implement their own measures, which may be more OR less restrictive than those included in this plan, to do what they deem necessary to protect the health of the residents they serve,” the plan says.
Tracy Haskin, the board member representing Minidoka County, said her commissioners are undecided on whether they’ll use the plan.
“They may follow this, they may not — they’ll make those decisions,” she said.
Board member and Cassia County Commissioner Bob Kunau abstained from voting. He said the measures are meaningless without a way to make residents comply.
“There’s no way to enforce this,” he said. “It’s that simple.
“We can talk about it all we want but you go in and say ‘wear a mask’ and you’re the only one in the entire room wearing a mask, it defeats the purpose.”
Board member and Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary approved the plan but said she is concerned that it may not be stringent enough. She said mask mandates have gone smoothly in Ketchum, Hailey and unincorporated parts of Blaine County.
“We feel uncomfortable with each of the levels because we wonder if they’re too relaxed,” she said.
The district’s health board is made up of representatives from each of the Magic Valley’s eight counties and a medical consult — six of the board members are elected county commissioners. Board members recently passed a resolution “strongly encouraging” residents to wear a mask but stopped short of requiring it.
Gov. Brad Little recently shifted to the seven local health districts much of the response to COVID-19. At a Thursday press conference, Little pointed out that 80% of health board members in the state are elected officials, mostly county commissioners. When asked if the COVID-19 response should be left to politicians without health backgrounds, Little said health districts are meant to be responsive to their communities.
“The key part of public health is public,” Little said. “I am fully committed to do all I can to give them all the tools, resources, advice and counsel to look at the data that we have and make the right decision.”
