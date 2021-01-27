Health and Welfare director: Repealing emergency order would disrupt COVID vaccine rollout

Idaho would also lose access to FEMA funds. And state/federal partnerships like those between the state and the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center would be threatened — compromising testing and vaccinations.

Finally, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and Health and Welfare are requesting an incident management team from FEMA to help with vaccinations. That request can’t go through without an emergency declaration in place, Jeppesen said.

On Monday the state will move seniors age 65 and older into the priority vaccination group, Jeppesen added.

Idaho has more than 250,000 seniors and with a rate of about 21,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in The Gem State each week, it could take 10-12 weeks to move through that class based on current dosage shipments.

Teachers who haven’t received a vaccine still can, even after the state moves on to seniors next week.

But health officials said teachers and school staff may want to act quickly before demand for appointments increases.

“Once you’re eligible, you’re always eligible,” said state epidemiologist Christine Hahn. “We would encourage, though, those teachers to call maybe this week (for an appointment) before the flood hits next week.”