TWIN FALLS — Bombs and drugs could soon be identified more quickly by first responders.
Twin Falls City Council unanimously approved a grant Tuesday for the Fire Department and Police Department to purchase a new hazardous materials detection device.
"The current system for identifying hazardous materials is time consuming and resource intensive," said Fire Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks.
"We really don't have a good way to detect unknown substances," Brooks told the council.
The departments want to purchase the Agilent Resolve Ramen, a device which allows responders to identify a material through barriers and surfaces without touching it.
The estimated cost of the device is $60,000. With Tuesday's vote, the council accepted a $40,000 grant from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to purchase the device.
Another $10,000 will come from the Twin Falls Bomb Squad. The remaining money will be paid by the Fire Department and the Police Department.
Sen. Jim Risch's office was forced to shut down for nearly eight hours in February while responders worked to identify a white substance contained in a letter. The new device is intended to improve the resolution time for similar situations, Brooks said.
