TWIN FALLS — A magistrate judge from Twin Falls was leading the race to fill a vacant district judge seat as of late Tuesday.
Roger Harris was ahead of civil attorney David Gadd with 66 percent of the vote at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Harris had 19,442 votes as of press time, while Gadd had 9,985 votes.
The winner of the race will fill the seat vacated by the death of Judge Randy Stoker. Typically, when a district judge seat opens up before the judge’s term is set to expire, candidates apply to the Judicial Council and are eventually selected by the governor.
But the timing of Stoker’s death complicated things. Because any appointment that the governor made would have been after candidates had already filed for the race — and because Stoker’s replacement would have been in office for such a short time before the election — the state decided not to appoint a judge.
While Harris will likely fill Judge Randy Stoker’s seat, Gadd still has a chance at earning a district judge position in the near future. He is one of seven candidates to apply for a seat left vacant by the upcoming retirement of Judge John Butler, who is stepping down in March.
The Judicial Council is asking members of the public who know the candidates for Butler’s seat to fill out questionnaires commenting on their qualifications. The questionnaires are available at the trial court administrator’s office at the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building and must be received by the council no later than Nov. 14.
