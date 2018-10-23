TWIN FALLS — A survey of attorneys across the state by the Idaho State Bar favored Magistrate Judge Roger Harris for the contested Fifth Judicial District judge seat.
Respondents rated Harris and civil attorney David Gadd, who are running to fill an open district judge seat in Twin Falls County, on a scale of one to four in four categories: integrity and independence, knowledge and understanding of the law, judicial temperament and demeanor, and legal ability and experience.
A rating of one in the survey indicated that the candidate “does not meet expectations for position,” while a rating of four meant the candidate “exceeds expectations for position.” Respondents were asked to score only candidates they had personal or professional experience with.
Harris received slightly higher scores than Gadd across the board, earning an average score of 3.2 between the four categories while Gadd earned an average score of 2.96.
In integrity and independence, Harris received an average score of 3.37, while Gadd received an average score of 3.0. He earned an average score of 3.0 to Gadd’s 2.94 for knowledge and understanding of the law, 3.29 to Gadd’s 2.97 for judicial temperament and demeanor, and 3.17 to Gadd’s 2.93 for legal ability and experience.
Both candidates, along with water adjudication officer Theodore Booth and public defense attorney Samuel Beus, were also rated on the same categories by Idaho State Bar members before the primary election in May. Harris and Gadd earned the most votes out of the four candidates in the primary, but neither received the majority of votes required to win the seat.
Gadd’s average score in the primary survey, 2.98, was slightly higher than his score in the general election survey. Meanwhile, Harris’s score in the general election survey was higher than the 3.03 average he received in the primary survey.
