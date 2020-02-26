Hands-free driving bill advances Senate

BOISE — Before lawmakers voted on a hands-free driving bill, Sen. Chuck Winder told the stories of several Idahoans who died or were paralyzed in crashes due to cellphone use while driving.
“This is a bill that will save lives,” said Winder, R-Boise. “It may save your own life.”
The Senate voted 30-5 following his testimony in favor of a bill that would ban the use of any handheld mobile electronic device (cellphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) while driving. Drivers also could not wear headphones or watch videos under the bill.
Those who violate the law once would receive an infraction and a fine of $75, with escalating penalties for each subsequent offense.
Several exceptions are included to allow for hands-free calling, one-touch and voice operation, GPS navigation and emergency calls to 911. It would apply to cars idling in traffic but not to those lawfully parked.
Winder pushed against those who believe restricting cellphone use while driving is an infringement on rights.
“You have freedoms but you also have responsibilities,” Winder said. “I ask you to consider the freedoms of others, that they might live and they might have a healthy life. Remember, lives are lost to this needless carnage on our roads and our highways.”
Sen. Lee Heider, a Twin Falls Republican, said that talking on the phone while driving is unsafe, and that he’s committed to stop.
“There are people all the time stepping into the street and you just don’t see them,” he said. “It is totally dangerous and could be deadly if we continue to use our cell phones while we’re driving.”
The bill would override ordinances passed at the local level and create a uniform law enforceable throughout the state.
“We have a patchwork of regulation around the state, with cities and counties adopting varying rules,” Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said. “I think this will clarify this for all the drivers in the state of Idaho.“
The bill now must pass the House and be signed by the governor to become law.