Hands-free driving bill advances Senate

BOISE — Before lawmakers voted on a hands-free driving bill, Sen. Chuck Winder told the stories of several Idahoans who died or were paralyzed in crashes due to cellphone use while driving.

“This is a bill that will save lives,” said Winder, R-Boise. “It may save your own life.”

The Senate voted 30-5 following his testimony in favor of a bill that would ban the use of any handheld mobile electronic device (cellphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) while driving. Drivers also could not wear headphones or watch videos under the bill.

Those who violate the law once would receive an infraction and a fine of $75, with escalating penalties for each subsequent offense.

Several exceptions are included to allow for hands-free calling, one-touch and voice operation, GPS navigation and emergency calls to 911. It would apply to cars idling in traffic but not to those lawfully parked.

Winder pushed against those who believe restricting cellphone use while driving is an infringement on rights.