Hailey man takes second run for Idaho Senate

HAILEY — A man known for his involvement in a 2014 confrontation with federal agents is again running as a Republican for the Idaho Senate.

Eric Parker is the founder and president of Idaho’s Real 3%ers. Parker participated in an armed standoff with federal agents in 2014 near the ranch of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy. A widely circulated picture showed Parker lying prone and aiming a rifle at federal agents. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction stemming from the incident.

In 2020, Parker received 43% of the vote as the Republican challenger to incumbent Sen. Michelle Stennett, a Democrat. Since then, the Hailey Republican has been determined to be the next senator for District 26, which now includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

Parker announced in August 2021 that he would run again for the seat, partially because he felt he would be able to flip the district which had seen Democratic legislative representation for most of the past decade.

“I believed what I was saying was resonating with the people and I just needed a little more time,” Parker said.

Parker now heads for a May 17 Republican primary challenged from Rep. Laurie Lickley in a contest that Parker frames as a faceoff between fresh blood and the old guard.

“I think a lot of the old way of thinking is not beneficial for our situation right now,” Parker said. “I think we need younger people that are willing to think outside the box.”

Parker said he is critical of the Legislature’s reluctance to repeal the grocery tax, although it has been proposed in multiple sessions.

He also said he thinks property tax relief is needed. He would like to remove some regulations for the ranching industry to allow ranchers to sell beef more easily. He said he would like to see legislative oversight of state acceptance of federal emergency funding, and limits on the executive power to declare emergencies. Parker also said he wants to address water issues and fund long-term water projects.

“I think that we need to bring responsibility back to the forefront of the conversation,” he said. “I don’t think our government is acting very responsible lately.”

In regards to education, Parker believes state money should follow the student to alternative schools when parents want. Two of Parker’s four children attend charter schools, a move Parker said the family made after deciding the local public schools weren’t meeting their needs.

“That’s just good business, and unfortunately we have to look at it through a business lens because we’re funding it,” Parker said. “I think making them compete for the funding a little more is going to improve the schools.”

Parker would like schools to stick to science, math, language, and reading and said that many school districts are including content outside the scope of what he believes a school should teach. He is also concerned about what he sees as a deliberate effort to remove parents from the educational process.

“Every other day or so we’re seeing another way that parents are being pushed out of the process,” Parker said. “I believe parents are the stakeholder in their children’s future and education, and I don’t believe they should have to co-parent with the state.”

Parker acknowledges his history of pointing guns at federal agents made him who he is today.

“I would say also that 2014 was a long time ago,” he said. “And I’m here today looking at the best way to fix the issues that I see, within the system.”

Parker also points out he had his due process under the law. His experience as a focus of federal investigations gives him first-hand insight into what he sees as threats to individual rights protected by the constitution.

“It’s also what makes me the candidate that understands that when the U.S. attorney general instructs the FBI to look at parents as possible domestic terrorists, I understand exactly what that means,” Parker said, citing an October 2021 memo in which Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked the FBI and U.S. attorneys’ offices to meet with law enforcement leaders to address a spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members across the country.

“You’re not going to get that from someone else who hasn’t been through what I have,” he said.

