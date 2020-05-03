Hagerman fire district seeks temporary revenue boost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAGERMAN — Voters in the May 19 election will decide on a temporary boost in revenue for the Hagerman Fire Protection District and Quick Response Unit.

The fire district is asking for a temporary override levy of $125,000 a year for two years. The measure would cost residents $70 per $100,000 assessed property value.

Chief Tim Peterson said the money would pay for necessary equipment, maintenance, and full-time staffing costs.

Starting in 1980, the Quick Response Unit functioned as the community’s emergency services organization and was supported by donations. Peterson said those donations largely disappeared around the time of the 2008 financial crisis, and the fire district adopted QRU in 2013 to continue offering the service. But the district didn’t receive additional money to fund the new responsibility, and they were forced to make certain budget concessions.

Peterson said growth in the area means the district now receives nearly 400 calls a year, and more money is needed to maintain reliable service.

The revenue boost would last for two years starting in 2021. Temporary override levies require simple majority support in Idaho.

Voters in November rejected a similar levy request from the district that would have been permanent. The measure received small majority support but fell short of the two-thirds approval required of permanent levies.

