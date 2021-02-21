Hagerman declares itself 'Second Amendment sanctuary city'

“The people have the right to keep and bear arms, which right shall not be abridged,” the constitution states.

Despite these protections, Hagerman Mayor Alan Jay said the council wanted to pass this sanctuary city resolution to show its support for the Second Amendment in the face of potential federal gun law changes.

“With everything that’s going on in our country and the threat of the federal government coming down on our right to bear arms, we were able to get this passed to protect the rights of the local community,” Jay said.

On Feb. 14 — the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida during which 17 people died — President Joe Biden issued a statement calling on Congress to approve “commonsense gun law reforms.” The president called for background checks on all gun sales and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Hagerman and Gooding’s resolutions state the cities are opposed to these types of laws.

The two Magic Valley cities have joined a growing list of Idaho municipalities that have passed resolutions reaffirming their support for the Second Amendment.