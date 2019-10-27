{{featured_button_text}}

HAGERMAN — An official organization, complete with an elected officer, could oversee recreation in parts of Gooding County.

Voters will decide Tuesday on the creation of Hagerman-Bliss Recreation District. The district would provide a system to oversee current recreation programs and create new ones in the area.

Currently, recreation programs are run informally by volunteers, and no officials processes are in place to make decisions or handle money, said Pastor Isaac Tellez, head of the Youth Athletic Association. A governing body is needed to provide consistency and stability, Tellez said.

The district would help ensure a healthy, active and engaged community, he said.

“We can’t be a community by isolating ourselves,” Tellez said. “It really is about us.”

Programs for all ages, such as youth athletics and community classes, would be overseen by the district, Tellez said.

“By doing this we create more opportunities for people of all ages, and we need somebody to run it,” he said.

If approved, the district would be run by three elected board members, who would hire an administrator to run the daily operations of the district, including event management, maintenance, and infrastructure.

The creation of the district is estimated to cost taxpayers $50 per $100,000 assessed property value annually.

Leaders from Hagerman Youth Athletics Association, which would be dissolved if approved, gathered 311 signatures in the community to get the issue on the ballot.

The creation of a recreation district needs a simple majority to pass in Idaho.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments