BOISE — With less than two months to go until the Nov. 6 election, Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign manager and two other staff members all resigned on Friday.
“I signed a (nondisclosure agreement) and cannot talk about why,” Michael Rosenow told the Statesman on Friday afternoon.
Communications director Lisa Newcomb said she has also resigned. She, too, signed a nondisclosure agreement when she joined the campaign and will not comment on her departure.
Also resigning is Jordan’s campaign event scheduler, Leah Nemeroff.
Nemeroff’s resignation letter, which she provided to the Statesman, simply states, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed. Bye.”
The Statesman has reached out to other members of Jordan’s campaign staff to find out if they, too, have resigned.
Jordan’s cellphone’s voicemail was full, and she did not immediately respond to text or email messages.
On May 8, one week before the May primary, Jennifer Martinez, Jordan’s campaign field director, also resigned.
“The staffing change was a necessary decision for the campaign moving forward,” the campaign said in a news release at the time.
Jordan will face Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little in the November election.
Members of Little’s campaign staff have not been asked to sign nondisclosure agreements, spokesperson Ysabel Bilbao told the Statesman.
