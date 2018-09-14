Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Democrat Jordan visits downtown Twin Falls
Buy Now

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan speaks to constituents Monday, July 30, 2018, at Twin Beans Coffee Company in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — With less than two months to go until the Nov. 6 election, Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign manager has resigned.

“I signed a (nondisclosure agreement) and cannot talk about why,” Michael Rosenow told the Statesman on Friday afternoon.

Communications director Lisa Newcomb said she has also resigned. She, too, signed a nondisclosure agreement when she joined the campaign and will not comment on her departure.

The Statesman has reached out to other members of Jordan’s campaign staff to find out if they, too, have resigned.

Jordan’s cellphone’s voicemail was full, and she did not immediately respond to text or email messages.

On May 8, one week before the May primary, Jordan’s campaign field director, Jennifer Martinez resigned.

“The staffing change was a necessary decision for the campaign moving forward,” the campaign said in a news release at the time.

Jordan will face Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little in the November election

+12 PHOTOS: Democrat Candidate for Governor Paulette Jordan visits Jerome

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments