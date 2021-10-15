Group of Idaho legislators sign letter calling for 50-state audit, scrubbing voter rolls

BOISE — Ten Idaho legislators are among those who have signed a letter calling for an audit of 2020 election results in all 50 states, despite results from an audit in Arizona that confirmed former president Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the state’s most populous county.

The letter was originally written by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican representing the state’s sixth legislative district. Rogers alleges fraud and inaccuracies were shown through “multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states” but does not detail what the fraud and inaccuracies are purported to be.

“We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited. Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections,” Rogers’ letter says.

As of Rogers’ tweet on Friday, 138 legislators from 38 states had co-signed the letter, including these Idaho representatives: