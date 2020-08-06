Governor will keep Idaho in Stage 4 for a fifth time as it grapples with COVID-19 impact

Central District Health, which has jurisdiction over Ada, Valley, Boise and Elmore counties, is set to discuss some of these recommendations at its next meeting on Tuesday. It moved Ada County back to Stage 3 last month.

The number of infected health care workers continues to climb in Idaho, raising alarm to public health officials about whether they can appropriately staff hospitals if outbreaks continue.

During the current 14-day window, 364 infected health care workers have been added to the state’s total. That’s 26 per day. On Tuesday alone, 40 new health-care worker infections were added to the list that Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports.

Health and Welfare reports that there have been 931 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus and 262 admissions to the ICU since the pandemic began. The state was reporting, as of Wednesday that about 11.1% of people tested are found to have the virus. The state’s goal was to get that rate below 5%.

Little again pushes for schools to open in the fall

Schools reopening this month has been a concern for educators and parents statewide. While the public health districts have offered recommendations, the ultimate decision on reopening was left to the school districts.