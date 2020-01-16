BOISE — Some of the state’s administrative code will be reviewed every year in an attempt to make Idaho regulations easier to understand.
Gov. Brad Little signed a pair of executive orders Thursday that encourage state agencies to further simplify Idaho's administrative rules.
“It’s designed to prevent the accumulation of costly, ineffective, outdated regulations,” Little said.
The first executive order he dubbed “Zero-Based Regulation” and requires agencies to review 20% of rule chapters annually, resulting in a full code review every five years.
Little said it institutionalizes the process Idaho underwent last year to review the entire administrative code but in smaller, more organized chunks. The review will ensure agencies can justify each regulation, he said.
The second order, “Transparency in Agency Guidance Documents,” requires agencies to “clearly state that the guidance document is not a new law and provide a point of contact so the public can ask questions or provide input.”
Little said the order will increase transparency and government accessibility for citizens.
“When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs follow,” Little said. “This is just a continuation of the good things that are going on in Idaho.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg commended the decision.
“Government has a tendency to hoard rules and regulations and it makes it difficult for our businesses and our citizens to negotiate through those,” Hill said. “We cleaned out all the mess these last few months, but now we need to keep the house clean as we go along.”
In Idaho, rules govern all aspects of life, from vaccination requirements to education standards to hunting licenses. Eliminating and simplifying those rules has been a priority for Little since taking office; he signed similar executive orders in 2019.
A disagreement between the House and Senate forced lawmakers to leave last year without extending the rules another year, giving Little broad authority to cut, change or approve all administrative rules. Throughout the interim, he's touted the process allowed Idaho to become the least regulated state in the country.
The Legislature is now tasked with approving all the changed administrative rules, which has consumed the majority of the first part of the 2020 session.
To avoid a similar full review of Idaho code, lawmakers will need to agree on a rules process. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said a deal is being worked on.
“I remain optimistic that we will come to some mutually approved process,” Bedke said. “We’re walking toward each other on that issue.”
