Governor makes case for budget in Twin Falls visit

TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little pitched highlights of his proposed budget Friday at the College of Southern Idaho.

His plan would return taxpayer money while seeking to meet the challenges of Idaho's growth that shows no signs of slowing, he said.

“I never thought we’d be able to achieve the trifecta, which is record tax relief, record investments in education, and record infrastructure spending,” Little said. “We’re just fortunate this year with our revenue and what we’ve done in the past.”

The governor's budget hits a number of high notes, as the state has an unprecedented $2 billion surplus.

A reduction in taxes was inevitable, he said, and the income tax reduction, he believes, was most fair to Idahoans who pay taxes. The tax rates would be lowered and Idahoans will see about 12% of their taxes — or $75, whichever is higher — come back in a rebate.

Several legislators had made appeals to address lowering property taxes because those are on many homeowners' minds. Little, however, said decreasing income taxes would serve more people more fairly.

“We’re going to give money back to everyone who pays taxes and let them decide,” Little said.

He said he anticipates the Legislature will revisit the circuit breaker property tax exemptions for the elderly and those on a fixed income in future budgets.

The budget calls for the most significant increase in education spending in state history. Funding schools is a constitutional obligation and a moral one, the governor said.

“I've been pretty solid about where I am as far as the necessity to continue to invest in education,” Little said.

By proposing a significant increase in literacy funding, Little would allow local school districts the ability to adapt their programs to get kids reading proficiently by the third grade. For some districts, that may look like all-day kindergarten. If other districts don’t have the staffing for all-day kindergarten, they can devise other appropriate solutions for the students to bring reading proficiency up. Little said this will give local districts the ability to get their students' literacy proficiency up as specified by Idaho Reading Indicator results.

A significant portion of education spending is the proposed acceleration of the career ladder for teachers, catching up compensation to where it would have been without the freeze from the pandemic.

The budget also calls for giving teachers a $1,000 bonus and equalizing health care benefits across the state.

“It will keep us from losing good teachers in some of these rural areas to other areas because they just aren't competitive in the health care (area),” Little said.

Little spoke about the need for health care workers and health care infrastructure across the state. His budget would create 14 new health care residencies in the state, and boost the number of students in health fields at Idaho's colleges and universities.

The budget also invests significantly in transportation repairs and sets the state on track to address the deferred maintenance backlog for state buildings, two things Little said would help keep Idaho in a good financial position in the future.

“If I fix bridges, if I fix buildings, if I pay off notes, that means the general fund is going to be safe and secure," Little said, "and we can continue to make prudent long term investments in K-12, and community colleges, and universities, and all the things that we need to do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0