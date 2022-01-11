Gov.’s proposed funding for education encouraging to educators

TWIN FALLS — Educators around the state welcomed the focus on education spending in Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget.

During his State of State address Monday in Boise, Little proposed giving public schools an 11% increase of general funding, the largest single increase in state history.

The proposed boost to education spending in Idaho sends a message that education will be taken seriously in a state that has long been at the bottom of the list in per-student funding, said Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickenson.

“Obviously as educators, we’re excited to see the Governor putting a priority into educating our youth,” Dickenson said.

The governor’s proposals include an infusion of $47 million for literacy programs such as all-day kindergarten or reading coaches, as determined by local school districts.

“I think targeting early literacy makes a lot of sense,” Dickenson said. “I’m excited about possibly having full-day kindergarten being an option for our community. There’s lots of people in Idaho who have wanted the option of full-day kindergarten for a long time and so making that available to parents I think is a good move.”

The option for increased time with teachers for early learners up to the third grade would greatly improve student performance, he said.

“In terms of literacy and in math, I believe that any time you can have students spend more time with their teachers, the likelihood that you’re going to see better results is going to increase,” Dickenson said.

Included in the governor’s proposed budget is a 5% increase in pay for classified staff, which includes the paraprofessionals who serve as teacher aides, special education assistants and others who are in the classrooms working with students and supporting teachers. The Twin Falls School District has 63 open positions for such classified staff, and Dickenson said the increased compensation will hopefully help get more workers into classrooms.

“Right now we’re really short on that staff,” Dickenson said. “It’s certainly a step in the right direction because right now we’re just not able to offer a competitive wage to folks in those employment categories, so we need to focus on how we can get those salaries up within the classified ranks.”

Other items on the Governor’s proposed education spending were incentives for teachers, including a bump in teacher pay and an increase in state contributions to teachers’ health insurance.

“It’s important in our district to make sure that we’re attracting the very best teachers,” Dickenson said. “We’ve seen over the last 20 months that it’s been a hard time for educators, and we’ve lost people that have left to other states or that have left the profession entirely.”

Dickenson said that the investment says the state is taking education seriously and doesn’t want to be lingering at the bottom of the educational funding list.

“We appreciate his leadership in this area, he obviously is passionate about education, and of course we share that passion,” Dickenson said. “It’s a bold move, it’s a bold budget that he’s putting forward, and we are really pleased and want to thank the governor for his work.”

Peggy Hoy is the National Education Association director for the Idaho Education Association and is the instructional coach for Twin Falls School District. She was in Boise to attend the State of State address and said the proposed 11% increase to the general fund’s education budget is something she hasn’t heard in all her years of teaching.

“I was very optimistic about where we’re going as far as education funding,” Hoy said. “We haven’t heard promises of increases like that for as long as I’ve lived in the state of Idaho, and I’ve been here since 1991,” Hoy said.

As a representative of the Idaho Education Association, Hoy has led negotiations for teacher compensation for the past six years. She says Little’s proposal to increase the state’s contribution to teacher health insurance will also make a big difference to Idaho’s educators.

“Health insurance is always tough,” Hoy said. “It’s really super-expensive for our families to pay for health insurance, so it takes a huge chunk out of the bottom line, it comes right out of the salary as a teacher. Increasing that is a really big deal.”

By speeding up the career ladder, Hoy said, the Governor is backing veteran teachers who have stayed on the job despite all the challenges of recent years. A recent poll shows that more than 51% of Idaho educators are considering leaving the profession after this year, and Hoy sees the compensation adjustments as a way to keep more teachers in the classroom.

“We have to pay our educators a livable wage,” she said.

