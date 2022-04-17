Gov. Little's post-session tour comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Governor Brad Little made a stop in the Magic Valley as part of a tour around the state to discuss the successes and shortcomings of the 2022 Idaho legislative session, which came to a close March 31.

At a press conference at the College of Southern Idaho on Friday, Little said he was happy that a large number of his budget priorities were funded by the legislature.

“This is not a business where you get a hundred percent any time,” Little said. “To get 95 percent — and all are big initiatives — through, I’m very pleased.”

The top three priorities that the legislature funded, Little said, were education funding, transportation infrastructure, and income tax relief.

“My highest priority which has been from the get-go is again in the education area,” Little said.

“We increased starting teacher pay, and then we made a commitment to the education stakeholders that we would get veteran teacher pay up,” he said, referring to the implementation of the last two steps of the career ladder for educators.

The early education literacy funding can be used by districts for a broad range of things like full-day kindergarten or changing teacher-student ratios, in a way that makes sense for each district.

He added that, although there were no bills passed to address property tax relief, the Governor said that the combination of monies allocated for education and infrastructure could translate into lower property taxes in the form of levies.

“We put money into every one of those areas. So we didn’t give anybody specifically a property tax cut back, we funded a lot of the services of local government that are on your property tax, whether it be a school board, whether it be a city, whether it be a county.”

Little also highlighted the work the legislature approved to fund behavioral health and substance abuse services for people who are not yet part of the criminal justice system.

“We’ve had programs in Idaho, but they were under the auspices of the drug court, but you had to violate the law to get any services,” Little said. “So now we’re going to have programs to help people with substance abuse and mental health early on,” Little said.

Little also said the legislature worked toward increasing the availability of regional juvenile behavioral health facilities so Idaho can stop sending minors out of state for residential treatment, as well as several new juvenile crisis centers being built around the state.

In much of Idaho, juveniles experiencing mental health crises will be taken to an emergency room, which is not principally staffed for responding to those kinds of emergencies.

Another component of the state’s response to substance abuse and behavioral health, Little said, was his Esto Perpetua initiative.

Operation Esto Perpetua is an initiative with the goal of reducing the flow of fentanyl and meth across Idaho, and the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl will be holding meetings across the state over the next two months to take public comment and feedback on the impacts and interactions of fentanyl.

The group will then make a report to a Law Enforcement Panel, which will develop action items for state and local law enforcement, Little said.

“Esto Perpetua is exclusively on trying to stop the flow (of fentanyl) into the state and identify it,” he said.

