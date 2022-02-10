Gov. Little visits Twin Falls for teacher appreciation rally

TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little visited Oregon Trail Elementary on Thursday to hold a teacher appreciation rally and to tout his "Leading Idaho" initiatives for education.

Addressing a crowd of roughly 600 assembled students, teachers and district employees, Little said his agenda for boosting education has met the first of three goals for this Legislative session through passage of House Bill 443, which he recently signed.

“This week I signed this piece of legislation, and what this does is it puts money into the school district, so that your trustees and your superintendent can make sure that all your teachers have the same quality health care as all the other employees of the state of Idaho,” Little told the assembled students.

The governor's other educational priorities for the session include implementing the teacher's pay ladder and increasing funding for early childhood literacy programs. They are in the works, Little said, and he felt confident that those efforts would also meet the Legislature’s approval.

“I come from the business world," Little said. "You can’t expect to have good help if you don’t appreciate them, you don’t compensate them, and you don’t give them good benefits.”

Little formally signed the teacher health care bill into law on Tuesday at Melba Elementary School. Since then, he has toured the state to hold teacher appreciation rallies at schools in Post Falls, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.

The law will provide funding for districts to cover the initial cost of transferring staff to the state health insurance plan, or negotiate their own plans with private providers. Idaho Education News reported that while the governor's signature puts the works in place, the fund will remain empty until the Legislature decides whether to appropriate funds to cover those upfront costs.

At the rally, Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson thanked the governor.

"He has made it a priority to put money and staff and effort towards early literacy,” Dickinson said. “He’s prioritized the work of public school teachers in Idaho.”

In an email to the Times-News, Dickinson said the passage of HB 443 would offer the district new ways to improve their insurance offerings for staff.

"TFSD is grateful for any infusion of funds to help enhance the compensation package to our employees," Dickinson said in the email. "We know it is paramount our employees be able to take care of themselves and their families and want to continue attracting the very best to Twin Falls.”

Smaller districts with fewer employees have also had many challenges with the cost of health coverage.

“We are thankful that Gov. Little and others are aware of the issue of rising health insurance premiums that districts face and that the state government is working to help with this issue,” Shoshone Superintendent Rob Waite said.

Like Twin Falls, Waite said Shoshone will be analyzing how the new law and associated proposals will affect the school district.

Peggy Hoy is the National Education Association director for the Idaho Education Association, and co-chair’s the union's insurance committee that negotiates health coverage each year. Too often, Hoy said, they have to make tough decisions about which benefits to sacrifice to keep the costs down. She said the governor’s support for teachers is much appreciated.

“This has been something that educators have been asking for for years,” Hoy said. “This is a huge step in trying to retain and recruit teachers. If they can have good benefits then they’re going to want to be here.”

Jerome Superintendent Pat Charlton is cautiously optimistic, noting that there is still a lot to be done before the new law will translate into better health insurance for teachers. Charlton said he is concerned that smaller districts may have difficulty affording the state plan. A portion of the new law cuts a popular $20 million Teacher Leadership money, and the funding for the health insurance program still needs to be approved by the Legislature.

"I'm thinking optimistically about the funding following the school staff health insurance bill," Charlton said in an email. "But I also know that the Legislature does not always fund the governor's priorities. I would also be very disappointed to see the "Leadership" money go away to help pay for an insurance plan that some districts may not be able to afford."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0