Responses to Gov. Little's veto

House Republican Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett: “Though I’m disappointed that Gov. Brad Little chose to veto SB 1159 today, House Republicans look forward to working with the governor on future legislation that protects Idaho’s processes from out-of-state special interest groups. I agree with the governor that we must control the rules of our initiative process and keep it out of the hands of the liberal 9th Circuit Court. I also agree that we cannot become like California, where their liberal initiative processes hamstring their government, resulting in excessive regulation and conflicting laws. Hopefully we can develop new legislation that will ensure that Idaho will avoid such a fate.”

Reclaim Idaho: “Gov. Brad Little sent a strong message to the state today by upholding a constitutional right enjoyed by every Idahoan for more than a century,” said Reclaim Idaho Co-Founder Luke Mayville and Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder in a joint statement. “Our citizens were entrusted to use the initiative power responsibly and judiciously. Our history shows that Idahoans of all generations have upheld that responsibility. Today’s strong action by the governor is a victory for every Idahoan who values our constitution and the role our citizens play in Idaho’s governance.”

Reclaim Idaho is the grassroots group behind getting Medicaid expansion on the ballot, where it was passed by 61% of voters.

House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise: “The governor made the best choice for the people of Idaho. When the Legislature ignored the hours and hours of testimony against this legislation, the governor was listening. The Idaho Democrats stand with him in defending our constitution, regardless of the political pressures.”

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise: “No government should fear a vote by its people and this veto and the legislators who opposed SB 1159 show that Idaho government welcomes participation in our government. Thank you to the thousands of citizens who stood for our constitutionally protected initiative and referendum process.”