Gov. Little signs bill making it harder to bring voter initiatives onto ballots

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill that will make it tougher for voters to bring initiatives onto statewide ballots, according to House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, a Democrat.

“Just got off the phone with the Governor. He signed S1110,” wrote Rubel on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Senate Bill 1110 was passed by the Senate in March and by the House earlier this month. The law will make it significantly harder for voters to get referendums or initiatives on ballots by requiring that 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts sign a petition before it will be accepted by the state. Currently, 6% of voters in only 18 districts are required to sign the petitions, which must also total 6% of voters statewide.

Proponents of the law argue that it will protect rural districts from Idaho’s growing and more populous areas.

“Idaho has an important interest in ensuring that our ballots are not cluttered with initiatives that have not demonstrated sufficient grassroots support,” wrote Little in a Saturday letter to Janice McGeachin, Idaho’s lieutenant governor. “Under current law, an initiative can qualify for the ballot after collecting voter signatures in only a few of Idaho’s more populated, urban areas.”

