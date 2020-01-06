{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Alleviating Idaho’s crowded prison system is a top priority for Gov. Brad Little, and Twin Falls is a key piece of his plan.

Little proposed nearly $150 million in new spending on Monday as part of the $4 billion budget unveiled during the annual State of the State Address. One of the largest new investments is a 12% increase for the Idaho Department of Correction, including several initiatives to increase capacity at jails and reduce inmate recidivism.

“One of the many reasons new residents tell me they moved to Idaho is our low crime rate,” Little said. “But as our state continues to grow, so must investments in public safety.”

Part of that new investment is about $2.7 million to pay for initial operating costs at the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center that is expected to open in October. The facility would allow about 160 low-risk, low-security inmates to live and work in the community in the months leading up to their release.

Little said Idaho leads the country with more than two-thirds of its inmate population made up of probation and parole violations, costing taxpayers about $110 million annually. Communities are put at risk when the state simply “warehouses” offenders, and investing in interventions to help inmates become productive citizens is safer and less expensive, he said.

“We have a choice,” Little said. “We can either invest in measures designed to reduce the demand for prison beds and promote safer communities, or we can do nothing and ensure the next check we write is larger than the last.”

About $9 million was set aside two years ago by then-Gov. Butch Otter to build the reentry center in Twin Falls. This year's proposed investments would pay for start-up and staffing costs.

A similar facility closed after 19 years of operation in Twin Falls in 2011. The state has four other reentry centers: two in the Boise area, and one each in Idaho Falls and Nampa.

