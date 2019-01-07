BOISE — Education will be Gov. Brad Little’s No. 1 priority his first year in office, the newly-inaugurated governor told Idahoans Monday afternoon in his first State of the State address.
Kicking off a legislative session in which education, health care, and criminal justice are expected to receive significant attention, Little’s suggested budget for fiscal year 2020 includes proposals to boost teacher salaries and add an additional 220 beds to the state’s corrections system.
The governor has also proposed using money from the state’s Millennium Fund to cover part of the cost of implementing Medicaid expansion, which he said will be done “using an Idaho approach.” The rest of the state’s portion of the cost would be covered by general fund offsets, according to the governor’s office.
“As governor, I will seek to reflect our shared Idaho values and aspirations,” Little said. “This means making decisions through one lens: the lens of ensuring the best possible opportunities for us, our children and grandchildren to remain in Idaho and enjoy our unparalleled quality of life.”
Education
Increased funding for literacy proficiency efforts, higher teacher pay and coverage of the fifth year of the state’s five-year career ladder are all included in the governor’s proposed budget.
“I will continue our momentum and be an unrelenting advocate for educational excellence in our state,” Little said.
Recommendations include doubling the current literary proficiency base budget to $26 million. This funding would be distributed to schools and put toward efforts to ensure students reach the expected reading level by the end of third grade, which could include full-day kindergarten, reading coaches and summer reading programs.
“The variety of methods recognizes no one kid is the same and that Boise may not have the solution for what works in Bonners Ferry or Blackfoot,” Little said.
The proposed budget includes $11.2 million to raise the starting salary for first-year teachers to $40,000 while boosting second- and third-year teachers’ salaries by $3,000 each.
Little has also proposed putting $47.9 million toward funding the fifth year of Idaho’s five-year career ladder.
Health care
Under Little’s proposed budget, roughly $10.7 million of the state’s portion of Medicaid expansion costs would come from the Millennium Fund, created as a result of the state’s master settlement agreement with tobacco companies.
An additional $9.2 million would come from offsets to the general fund, including Department of Corrections expenses that would be covered under Medicaid expansion.
Little has not said explicitly whether he supports certain sidebars to Medicaid expansion, including work requirements, but said in his speech Monday that he would like to implement expansion “using an Idaho approach.”
“We need spring in our safety net so that there are multiple pathways for the gap population to move off Medicaid and onto private coverage,” Little said.
Other health care related recommendations include $50,000 to establish a statewide family caregiver program, funding to pilot the Zero Suicide program in two regions, and funding to create 18 new residency positions across the state.
Criminal justice
As Idaho’s crowded prisons and jails overflow with inmates, Little has proposed adding an additional 220 beds to the state’s corrections system.
This would include expanding the St. Anthony Work Camp, which houses low-risk, minimum security inmates, by 100 beds, at a cost of $7.4 million. The work camp currently has 276 beds.
A proposed community re-entry center in North Idaho would provide an additional 120 beds. The governor has recommended spending $12.2 million to build the new center.
“In addition to providing timely relief to Idaho’s overcrowded prisons, these combined 220 beds focus specifically on helping those in custody acquire critical skills to successfully transition back into society after release,” Little said.
Going forward, Little said, he plans to issue an executive order on substance abuse. This order will formalize the state’s five-year action plan on tackling opioid addiction, broaden those efforts, and create non-offender programs for substance abuse.
“This makes the most sense because treating addicts and those with mental health problems in prison is expensive and often too late,” Little said.
Other recommendations in the budget include funding to add 15 new probation and parole officers and to increase correctional officers’ starting salaries.
