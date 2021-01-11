Gov. Little outlines budget priorities, how to use $600m surplus, in State of the State speech

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke said republicans in the House want to first pass legislation that rebalances some of the power between the state’s executive and legislative branches. Some lawmakers feel the governor made too many important decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic without input from the legislature.

Additionally, Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, said House Republicans want to pass property tax relief legislation, fund transportation improvements and identify the best ways to use the state’s unexpected $600 million surplus.

“Who would have thought we would have a surplus?” Bedke said. “So we will try to figure out a fair way to get the money back to the people through investments in infrastructure and lowering of taxes.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said she doesn’t see the $600 million surplus as a surplus borne out of conservative budgeting. Rather, she sees it as the result of a “systemic underfunding” of numerous state programs.

Rubel, a Democrat from Boise, said she supports responsible tax relief but would like to see it in the form of restructured tax brackets. She would like to see the legislature expand the lowest tax bracket to reduce taxes for more lower- and middle-income wage earners.