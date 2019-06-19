BOISE — Residents can review hundreds of state administrative rules that could remain in effect.
Gov. Brad Little published an 8,343 page bulletin Wednesday detailing the administrative rules set to be reauthorized on June 30. The publication does not contain several current regulations, which will be allowed to expire at the end of the month.
“There was a good deal of silliness that made its way into our laws over time,” Little wrote in a statement. “I am sure our state deputy veterinarian will be glad to know he won’t be breaking the law from now on if he comes to work with an untucked shirt!”
Administrative rules are effectively law in Idaho, and govern everything from environmental protections to licensing for health care professionals.
All administrative rules were to expire on July 1 after the Legislature declined to pass a standard “going-home” bill to extend the rules another year.
Under Little’s authority, state agencies held more than 40 public meetings to determine which rules to keep and which to let expire, Little’s office said. The process resulted in cutting about 900 pages of regulations by eliminating 19% of all rule chapters and modifying several more.
The review “was not something I asked for and didn’t necessarily want at first,” Little wrote in the statement. “However, the work over the past six months has undeniably transformed Idaho’s administrative code into a set of rules that are easier for Idahoans to understand and navigate.”
Agencies had already begun the rules-review process prior to the Legislature’s decision in an effort to comply with a series of executive orders from Little focused on eliminating “burdensome regulations.”
Rules that aren’t allowed to expire will be granted “temporary and proposed” status on June 30, and agencies will accept public comment for at least 21 days. Lawmakers will have the chance to review the reauthorized rules during the next legislative session.
