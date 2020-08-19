Gov. Little officially calls for Legislature’s special session — but only on these specific issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little officially announced Wednesday there will be a special legislative session starting Monday, Aug. 24.

Members of the state House and Senate, as well as Little and legislative leaders, will head to Boise to discuss issues like the coronavirus pandemic, the November election and other topics, such as liability reform during emergencies. The bills that will be considered during the session were outlined in the governor’s proclamation, which was made public on Wednesday.

“Special legislative sessions by their very nature are intended to deal with time sensitive issues that require immediate legislative action and cannot wait until the general session in January,” Little said in a press release.

Idaho’s governor opted not to include two legislative proposals in his proclamation, one regarding the authorities of public health districts and the other on education funding.

Little first said on Aug. 5 he would call a special session to take place later in the month, following calls from fellow lawmakers to call the session.

Following Little’s announcement, the House Republican Caucus issued a statement in support of the session.