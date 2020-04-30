Gov. Little moves into stage 1 of his Rebound Idaho plan to reopen state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — With nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that the state will move forward with the first stage of its plan to reopen some businesses, including retail.

Little’s four-stage plan was announced last week, and on Friday, Idahoans will enter stage one.

The plan, called Idaho Rebounds, aligns with federal recommendations, requiring the state to meet certain public health criteria before reopening. The dates are estimated timelines and are subject to change based on new outbreaks.

Almost all retail stores and houses of worship will open in the first stage, which will be from May 1-15. Restaurants and hair salons would open in the second stage, May 16-29. Gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed in the third, May 30-June 12. Bars would reopen in the fourth, June 13-26.

The plan to reopen the state’s economy comes after Little’s stay-home order, which he put in place March 25 and then extended through April 30.

Little said he will issue an order Thursday that is enforceable for stage one. It was not immediately clear what the punishment would be for violators of the order.