Gov. Little moves Idaho back to Stage 3 amid statewide surge in coronavirus cases

BOISE — With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly worsening in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little on Monday announced that the state will go backward and re-enter Stage 3 of its Idaho Rebounds plan, with a few modifications.

The main repercussion of this move is that the limit on indoor gatherings reverts to 50 people or less, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25% capacity.

In-person church services may continue, travel is not restricted and businesses may remain open.

The governor announced the move during a news conference at the Idaho Statehouse, saying the state’s health care systems face an alarming demand in resources and increased hospitalizations.

“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and way too many health care workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Little said.

In Stage 3, larger venues can’t really be open for big events, so the move could affect some activities outside of Ada County, which has been in Stage 3 for a while. Bars may remain open as long as they meet safety and gathering protocols, including table seating only.