Gov. Little keeps Idaho in Stage 4 again, touts vaccine plans; many metrics failed

He stressed that the coronavirus emergency declaration order allows Idaho to access additional state and federal resources, just like an emergency order issued in light of a fire, flood or other disaster. The order also communicates to the public that the state is indeed in a state of emergency. All 49 other states have an emergency order in place, Little said.

Under Stage 4, there are no restrictions on businesses and most other activities, Little said, only recommendations for businesses and residents to follow.

Little added that the Stage 4 restrictions or emergency order do not infringe on Idahoans’ constitutional rights.

“I would never do that,” Little said.

He went on to say that local governments were able to implement restrictions or mandates long before the pandemic, and the emergency order did not change that in any way the past few months.

Schools in a pandemic

During the press conference, Little announced that Idaho schools will receive 530,000 rapid antigen tests to be distributed, with the tests being delivered to the state within the next three months. A shipment of 35,000 tests was shipped to Idaho on Thursday, he said.