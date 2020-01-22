BOISE — State employees will get eight weeks of guaranteed paid leave under an executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Brad Little.
“Idaho is a state that encourages strong families as the bedrock of our society,” Little said. “Children benefit, parents benefit, and the state benefits when we support a culture that balances the demands of work with the demands of a family.”
The policy is effective July 1 and offers the benefit to mothers and fathers employed specifically by executive branch agencies. Extending paid leave to other state employees would require an act of the Legislature.
"I will let them see my incredibly insightful example and take notes," Little said when asked if he'd encourage lawmakers to make that decision.
Federal law already allows employees to take 12 weeks of leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Little’s order allows parents to be paid for the leave instead of using sick or vacation hours.
Little invited Micron senior vice president April Arnzen to speak on the benefits of the policy. Paid family leave creates a stronger bond between parents and children, and increases retention for employers, Arnzen said.
“The state of Idaho is on the forefront of supporting a family friendly environment," she said.
