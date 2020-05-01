Gov. Little 'cautiously optimistic' during visit as businesses reopen in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Tom Ashenbrener described the month that his business was closed with one word: “Weird.”
Ashenbrener is the part-owner of Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. The kitchen supply store shut its doors on March 25 in compliance with the stay-at-home order enforced statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The period presented new challenges financially, he said, but it also restricted the sense of community felt within the store, which has been around since 1904.
“It’s really uncomfortable,” Ashenbrener said. “It’s like going to your house when you have family and all of a sudden everybody is gone. It’s just been an unnerving sort of sensation for all of us.”
Rudy’s and many businesses in Twin Falls opened on Friday for the first time in more than a month following implementation of new state guidelines.
Ashenbrener said the store will be open for limited hours for about a week to gauge demand, and won’t offer its popular cooking classes, wine tastings or live music events. The new phase of the pandemic offers some hope, but it's unclear how strong business will be initially, he said.
“Everybody is hurting financially,” he said. “People who used to buy a six-pack of beer maybe buy a can or two. ... That’s what we don’t know.”
Little is 'cautiously optimistic' during visit
Idaho Gov. Brad Little was one of the first through the doors at Rudy’s on Friday. The visit was part of a statewide business tour to celebrate entering Stage 1 of a four-stage plan to reopen the economy.
“We want to get this market fired up and going,” Little said. “We are very cautiously optimistic with where we are and that we’ll be able to continue.”
Little announced details of his plan at a press conference Thursday, and signed a new “Stay Healthy” order to replace the previous stay-at-home order.
Stage 1 allows most retailers, offices, houses of worship and child care centers to reopen if they implement social distancing and sanitation standards. Little estimated 90% of businesses can open during the stage. Idahoans are asked to continue wearing masks in public and limit non-essential travel.
The order lasts for two weeks, at which point Little will reevaluate the virus's status in the state and potentially allow more businesses to open.
Little said the goal of his phase-in approach is to gradually energize the economy while maintaining health care system readiness. If everything opens up at once, there could be a large influx of new cases, which would set the state even further behind, he said.
“If we have a wreck and we lose consumer confidence and we have to shut down to a different level, that’s probably the worst thing that can happen,” Little said. “We want to open it up in stages to where the consumers, the businesses, everybody has confidence that the economy is going to keep building back up to the level that we had.”
Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler agreed, and stressed the need for residents to remain vigilant in limiting spread of the virus.
“My cautious optimism is that we will continue to demonstrate restraint and patience as we migrate through these individual stages,” Rothweiler said. “If we’re not as patient, if we’re not as deliberate in our actions, my fear is that the road to recovery will take much longer and it will be much more painful than what we’ve experienced now.”
Dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair salons must remain closed until Stage 2, which could begin at the earliest on May 16. Little said he’s “incredibly sympathetic” to people in those industries that must remain closed.
Businesses that are unable to open in Stage 1 could benefit from a new grant program. Little announced Thursday that Idaho will spend $300 million of its $1.25 billion in federal aid to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses.
Little’s previous order faced backlash and protests across the state. Those who purposely disobey the new guidance are being “unfair” to their competitors and “disrespectful” to health care workers, Little said.
The new order, like the previous order, is enforceable by law. Rothweiler said the city has had relatively few problems with compliance and those who violate the new order will receive multiple warnings before a citation is issued.
Rothweiler said with continued patience, a strong economy will return to the city and the state.
“I believe that as we begin to advance through the stages, we will see a recovery and we will continue to enjoy that prosperity that we had just 70 days ago.
