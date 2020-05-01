Gov. Little 'cautiously optimistic' during visit as businesses reopen in Twin Falls

“If we have a wreck and we lose consumer confidence and we have to shut down to a different level, that’s probably the worst thing that can happen,” Little said. “We want to open it up in stages to where the consumers, the businesses, everybody has confidence that the economy is going to keep building back up to the level that we had.”

Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler agreed, and stressed the need for residents to remain vigilant in limiting spread of the virus.

“My cautious optimism is that we will continue to demonstrate restraint and patience as we migrate through these individual stages,” Rothweiler said. “If we’re not as patient, if we’re not as deliberate in our actions, my fear is that the road to recovery will take much longer and it will be much more painful than what we’ve experienced now.”

Dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair salons must remain closed until Stage 2, which could begin at the earliest on May 16. Little said he’s “incredibly sympathetic” to people in those industries that must remain closed.

Businesses that are unable to open in Stage 1 could benefit from a new grant program. Little announced Thursday that Idaho will spend $300 million of its $1.25 billion in federal aid to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses.