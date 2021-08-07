Gov. Little appoints task force to tackle cybersecurity, election security in Idaho

BOISE — A new task force will tackle issues of cybersecurity and election security in Idaho, according to a press release from Gov. Brad Little.

The governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force will provide recommendations to improve business, government and personal cybersecurity defenses and enhance the educational pipeline for cybersecurity workforce needs. It will identify cybersecurity assets, resources and public-private partnerships across Idaho, according to the release.

Little said he directed the task force to ensure Idaho’s election infrastructure remains secure, transparent and resilient from new and evolving threats. He said because the Gem State is home to the Idaho National Laboratory, the state is well positioned to counter online attacks and cybersecurity challenges.

“We’ll need increased resources, partnerships and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect from ever-growing cybersecurity threats, and I’m confident my Cybersecurity Task Force is up to the task,” Little said in the release. “I’m also asking the task force to find new ways to protect Idaho’s election infrastructure, because fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan.”