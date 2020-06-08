Gov. Little announces property tax relief plan during visit to Twin Falls

Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said local officials have been getting creative in their attempts to develop budgets during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Little’s plan will ensure the area can still support public safety workers while not burdening property owners who are desperate for relief, he said

“This will absolutely, 100% enhance those efforts to try to get some of this money back to citizens, try to get them back on their feet,” Hall said.

COVID-19 is ‘not going away’

Little addressed the status of COVID-19 in Idaho at the press conference. He said life is not yet back to normal, “and frankly I don’t want people to think it’s normal.”

Last week, Idaho saw an 11% increase in new cases, the highest jump in more than a month. Many of those news cases were concentrated in the Magic Valley. Little said that jump is partially attributed to increases in testing and contact tracing, but people should continue following public health guidelines.

“We know we’re going to have more numbers,” he said. “This is not going to go away.”