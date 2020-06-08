Gov. Little announces property tax relief plan during visit to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a $200 million property tax relief plan Monday during a series of press conferences across the state, including in Twin Falls.
The money will be sent to cities and counties to cover the salaries of public safety personnel, allowing local governments to pass the savings along to taxpayers, Little said.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges,” Little said. “I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets.”
Idaho received $1.25 billion from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to address the economic impact of COVID-19. Little said the plan will set aside $200 million for local governments that agree to send the budget savings along to residents in the form of property tax relief.
Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday to finalize details.
In a statement, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, praised the decision.
“Meaningful property tax relief has been the acute focus of lawmakers for several years now,” Bedke wrote. “We will continue our efforts to find new ways to provide Idahoans ongoing relief from rising property taxes, but we have an opportunity now to help Idahoans in the short term.”
Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said local officials have been getting creative in their attempts to develop budgets during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Little’s plan will ensure the area can still support public safety workers while not burdening property owners who are desperate for relief, he said
“This will absolutely, 100% enhance those efforts to try to get some of this money back to citizens, try to get them back on their feet,” Hall said.
COVID-19 is ‘not going away’
Little addressed the status of COVID-19 in Idaho at the press conference. He said life is not yet back to normal, “and frankly I don’t want people to think it’s normal.”
Last week, Idaho saw an 11% increase in new cases, the highest jump in more than a month. Many of those news cases were concentrated in the Magic Valley. Little said that jump is partially attributed to increases in testing and contact tracing, but people should continue following public health guidelines.
“We know we’re going to have more numbers,” he said. “This is not going to go away.”
Little is expected to announce Thursday about whether Idaho will move into the fourth and final stage for reopening the economy. The number of cases among health care workers — there were about 20 last week alone — is “very concerning,” he said. The state still has plenty of ventilator and ICU capacity, which are the most critical aspect of the state’s pandemic response, he said.
Little said he will continue to evaluate the state’s progress toward meeting the reopening criteria, but “I don’t see any reason we won’t go to stage four.”
“We know this is going to kind of bump around and go up and down, but I think we should be fine,” he said.
