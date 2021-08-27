Gov. Little announces new treatment centers, more funding as COVID strains hospitals

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced in a press release that three COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment facilities will be set up across Idaho and $10 million in federal relief funds will be distributed to help ease the burden on overstretched hospitals.

The treatment facilities will be located in the Treasure Valley, north Idaho and eastern Idaho. The therapeutic medications, which are free but must come from a doctor’s referral, have proven to be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization from COVID, the release said. The centers can help free up hospital bed capacity for those who are severely ill.

“There are too many unvaccinated people in our hospitals right now. We need to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations so everyone else can continue to access health care for strokes, heart attacks, car accidents, and other emergencies,” Little said in the release. “We need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to minimize the spread of the disease to the vulnerable. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is also the most effective way to minimize your own risk of hospitalization from the disease.”