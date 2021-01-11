Gov. Brad Little's 2021 State of the State and Budget Address

The ongoing growth in the state budget — just 3.8-percent — is among the most conservative in years. Our commitment to conservative budgeting — and quick action during the pandemic — are the reasons Idaho is excelling while other states’ economies and state budgets are pummeled. Let’s continue to live within our means and make investments where they count.

I’ll repeat it: what a year we had.

My fellow Idahoans, the pandemic made us appreciate parts of life we took for granted, and I don’t just mean the availability of toilet paper.

We learned not to take for granted time with family, our faith, and our freedom.

Despite all the differences of opinion, I know this: we are united in our love for Idaho and this great country of ours.

I am reminded of the timeless words of one of my heroes, President Ronald Reagan. He said, “The crisis we're facing today... does require... our best effort and our willingness to believe in ourselves and to believe in our capacity to perform great deeds, to believe that together, with God's help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us. And after all, why shouldn't we believe that?”