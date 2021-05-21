Gov. Brad Little visits Twin Falls to discuss legislative session

TWIN FALLS — Despite the messiness of the longest legislative session in state history, Gov. Brad Little said the state government delivered on his key priorities.
Little met with local reporters at the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday as part of a statewide tour to discuss the session, which ended last week.
The governor noted that he signed bills into law on key priorities he laid before the session, such as transportation investment and tax relief. The former provides hundreds of millions of dollars in one-time and ongoing transportation funding, while the latter provides cuts to both property and income taxes for Idahoans.
But despite the accomplishments, the session has its complications as well.
The session was interrupted by a two-week recess due to a number of legislators testing positive for COVID-19. And when the legislators finally called it quits, the Senate fully adjourned as it normally does, while the House only recessed — leaving open the possibility for lawmakers to return.
“I would hazard a guess that all the legislators in this valley would have preferred it to be shorter and would have preferred it ended a little differently, but that’s what happens sometimes,” Little said.
Going into the session, Republican leadership in the Legislature keyed in on curbing some of the governor’s powers during an emergency as a top priority.
After two bills aimed at curbing his authority during an emergency reached his desk, Little issued a statement that included support from four previous governors announcing his intention to veto the legislation. A few weeks later, after the Legislature failed to override his veto, Little signed four versions of these bills that he said were compromises.
“I made a commitment, even last summer at the beginning of the (special) session, that said ‘Look if we want to reexamine how the Legislature is involved, that’s fair,’” Little said.
Little also discussed a proposed constitutional amendment the Legislatures pushed through this session that would give lawmakers to call themselves back to Boise for a special session. Idahoans will vote on the amendment in the November 2022 election.
Lawmakers pursued these changes after becoming frustrated with not being involved in some of the decisions Little made during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as how to spend $1.25 billion in federal assistance.
“The question is,” Little said, “do you need 105 people (in the Capitol) making these determinations when the state of Idaho; we had a gun to our head from the federal government. That money had to be spent by December. We saw this session, it took 122 days to do the appropriations (bill).”
While the governor said there were a lot of successes from this last session, he was disappointed that the Legislature did not approve a $6 million grant from the federal government for childhood literacy.
“The literacy money from the general fund we got through, but the early childhood grant that was available that was actually proposed by our two senators, and endorsed by the Trump administration, we didn’t get it across the finish line,” Little said.
With the session over, Little said affordable housing is the next challenge that state and local governments need to address. Home prices throughout the state, including in the Magic Valley, continue to increase without a clear solution identified.
He also expressed his concern over the drought conditions affecting Idaho and other Western states. Earlier this week he declared an emergency over the drought conditions in Camas County.
National fire suppression resources may be stretched thin this year as Oregon, Washington, Montana, Utah and Colorado are facing similarly dry conditions as Idaho.
“I’m concerned that if we have a lot of fires, West wide, about the availability of resources,” Little said.
Little declined to say when he plans on announcing whether or not he will run for reelection next year, despite Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announcing her candidacy earlier this week. He said he has time to make that decision, but for now he will focus on advancing the accomplishments made during this past session.