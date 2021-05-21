Gov. Brad Little visits Twin Falls to discuss legislative session

After two bills aimed at curbing his authority during an emergency reached his desk, Little issued a statement that included support from four previous governors announcing his intention to veto the legislation. A few weeks later, after the Legislature failed to override his veto, Little signed four versions of these bills that he said were compromises.

“I made a commitment, even last summer at the beginning of the (special) session, that said ‘Look if we want to reexamine how the Legislature is involved, that’s fair,’” Little said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little also discussed a proposed constitutional amendment the Legislatures pushed through this session that would give lawmakers to call themselves back to Boise for a special session. Idahoans will vote on the amendment in the November 2022 election.

Lawmakers pursued these changes after becoming frustrated with not being involved in some of the decisions Little made during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as how to spend $1.25 billion in federal assistance.

“The question is,” Little said, “do you need 105 people (in the Capitol) making these determinations when the state of Idaho; we had a gun to our head from the federal government. That money had to be spent by December. We saw this session, it took 122 days to do the appropriations (bill).”