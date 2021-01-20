Gov. Brad Little talks plans to ramp up vaccine distribution during Twin Falls visit

TWIN FALLS — With some exceptions, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are improving, but Gov. Brad Little said it's not time to get cocky yet.
Little spoke with reporters at the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday about the ongoing pandemic and the state's path back to normalcy. Getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the key to reaching that point, he said.
According to data from the Idaho Division of Public Health, more than 73,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. Currently, the state is prioritizing vaccinating those in the health care industry, as well as first responders, teachers and detention facility staff.
The state will transition to the next group in early February, which includes Idahoans 65 years old and older. By this time, the state plans to have an online web portal where residents can make an appointment to receive their vaccine. The state plans to start making the vaccine available for the general public in May.
But the state's timeline is dependent on it receiving enough vaccines from the federal government. Little said he was told by the members of former President Donald Trump's administration that states would receive an equal number of doses on a per capita basis. So far that hasn't happened.
"Some other states have gotten more vaccine relative to their population than we have," Little said.
President Joe Biden, who took office on Wednesday, has said he wants to vaccinate 100 million U.S. residents in the first 100 days of his term. Little said he's spoken with members of Biden's administration and was told the state should expect to receive about 130,000 to 140,000 doses a month. This is well short of the 250,000 the governor said is needed to return to normalcy by June or July.
To help get the doses out faster after the state receives them, Little announced Tuesday that he is increasing the number of Idaho National Guard personnel assisting in the state's response to the pandemic from 250 to 400. These additional members will focus on distributing vaccines, Little said.
For example, they could assist hospitals and public health districts with setting up mobile vaccination clinics in rural areas where people are farther away from healthcare facilities. Little said in these situation, it's important for the state to reach out people.
Also on Tuesday, the governor announced the state is beginning to offer grants to health care providers that they can use to increase staffing or purchase equipment that allows them to increase their ability to distribute vaccines. The amount the health care provider receives is based on the number of vaccine doses they administer.
The point of the program is to encourage health care providers to vaccinate Idahoans in rural areas that are difficult to reach.
"Everybody wants to do the low hanging fruit, the Twin Falls School District, CSI, Chobani, Clif Bar," Little said. "Nobody wants to go to Rogerson and Prairie, so we're going to have to put incentives in place."
But even after the state receives all the doses it needs and establishes the necessary infrastructure to distribute the vaccines, it'll be up to individuals as to whether they receive the shot.
Late last year, researchers at Boise State University surveyed 1,000 Idahoans about their positions on the pandemic. According to their report, about 55% of survey respondents said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38% said they wouldn't. Nearly 7% of respondents said they weren't sure.
Little said so far, he's not sure what percentage of people that are eligible to get their doses have turned them down. But he acknowledged that initially some staff members at long-term care facilities declined their doses. As more people take the vaccine and don't suffer negative health consequences, Little is confident these numbers will improve.
When it comes to the general public, Little said he'll have to encourage people the same way he's tried to encourage them to wear a masks and practice social distancing. In addition to protecting his or her own health, a person accepting a vaccine could help places like schools and businesses to begin operating normally again.