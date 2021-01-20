Gov. Brad Little talks plans to ramp up vaccine distribution during Twin Falls visit

The point of the program is to encourage health care providers to vaccinate Idahoans in rural areas that are difficult to reach.

"Everybody wants to do the low hanging fruit, the Twin Falls School District, CSI, Chobani, Clif Bar," Little said. "Nobody wants to go to Rogerson and Prairie, so we're going to have to put incentives in place."

But even after the state receives all the doses it needs and establishes the necessary infrastructure to distribute the vaccines, it'll be up to individuals as to whether they receive the shot.

Late last year, researchers at Boise State University surveyed 1,000 Idahoans about their positions on the pandemic. According to their report, about 55% of survey respondents said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38% said they wouldn't. Nearly 7% of respondents said they weren't sure.

Little said so far, he's not sure what percentage of people that are eligible to get their doses have turned them down. But he acknowledged that initially some staff members at long-term care facilities declined their doses. As more people take the vaccine and don't suffer negative health consequences, Little is confident these numbers will improve.