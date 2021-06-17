Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will send law enforcement to U.S.-Mexico border

BOISE — As President Joe Biden faces an influx of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, Republicans have capitalized on security concerns from conservatives ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Now, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is adding his voice to the mix.

Little on Thursday announced he would help Texas and Arizona Republican governors with efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and answer calls from the executives to “send states’ law enforcement agencies” to the border.

Little in a news release criticized the Biden administration. He said the “smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction,” and the daily influx of “illegal immigrants” are worsening problems in the U.S.

“The state of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people — Idahoans —against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris administration,” Little said.

The Idaho governor’s announcement comes a week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urged other governors to send additional manpower. In a letter to state executives, they cited the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a federal law that allows states to share resources during disasters.