Gov. Brad Little prioritizing transportation funding this session

TWIN FALLS — When Gov. Brad Little delivered his State of the State speech to kick off the legislative session, he identified transportation funding as a key issue he’d like to see addressed this year.
The state has hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred road maintenance it needs to complete, while also facing the challenge of needing to improve its transportation infrastructure to handle Idaho’s growing population. These factors create potential safety issues for pedestrians and drivers.
Little’s proposed budget calls for an investment of more than $200 million in transportation projects. And it’s not all for one-time-only expenses. He wants to work with the Legislature to create an ongoing, sustainable funding stream dedicated to addressing the state’s transportation needs.
But when Idahoans complain about congestion or identify road projects as a priority, they’re referring to local roads more often than state highways because those are what they drive on a daily basis.
“Building the next great highway connecting all places north in the state of Idaho is probably of little to any interest of those inside the city of Twin Falls,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
Rothweiler said the city’s local road projects, such as widening streets or building crosswalks, are almost entirely funded through property tax revenue, in addition to the small amount of funding the state shares through its fuel tax collections.
Rothweiler hopes funding will be available for local governments if the Legislature moves forward with the governor’s proposal this session.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said it’s long overdue for the state to address this issue and find a way to generate more revenue for transportation projects. She said bills have been introduced in the Legislature in the past, but they’ve never gone anywhere.
Part of the reason for this is that legislators have been hesitant to take money out of the general fund, much of which goes to funding schools, to pay for road projects. But with the estimated $600 million surplus the state is looking at this year, Stennett said she’s hopeful that the Legislature can move a plan forward.
Back in the mid-2000s, Idaho borrowed nearly $900 million in bonds to complete large highway projects throughout the state. In a Jan. 20 press conference with reporters in Twin Falls, Little said most of the projects that were part of this program have been completed and the money is running out.
Without this money, the state needs to find a new way to fund large infrastructure projects, such as a third bridge spanning the Snake River Canyon. A third rim-to-rim bridge over the canyon near Twin Falls would alleviate traffic congestion by sending through traffic across another bridge.
Little said in addition to these large projects, the state needs an ongoing source of funding to assist with maintenance for city and county roads.
“We cannot delay any longer in executing a sustainable plan for transportation funding into the future,” Little said. “We cannot postpone securing a long-term funding source.”