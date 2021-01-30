Gov. Brad Little prioritizing transportation funding this session

Rothweiler said the city’s local road projects, such as widening streets or building crosswalks, are almost entirely funded through property tax revenue, in addition to the small amount of funding the state shares through its fuel tax collections.

Rothweiler hopes funding will be available for local governments if the Legislature moves forward with the governor’s proposal this session.

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said it’s long overdue for the state to address this issue and find a way to generate more revenue for transportation projects. She said bills have been introduced in the Legislature in the past, but they’ve never gone anywhere.

Part of the reason for this is that legislators have been hesitant to take money out of the general fund, much of which goes to funding schools, to pay for road projects. But with the estimated $600 million surplus the state is looking at this year, Stennett said she’s hopeful that the Legislature can move a plan forward.